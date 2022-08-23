RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Overkill by Sandra Brown – 9781538752005 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Challenge by Danielle Steel – 9781984821621 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers – 9780593496480 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Just One Kiss by Carly Phillips – 9781685590062 – (CP Publishing)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up