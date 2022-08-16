WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 11:37 AM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell – 9781982178918 – (Atria Books)

7. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Forever Protected by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805549 – (Laurens Publishing)

9. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)

10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834928 – (Harper)

Entertainment News

