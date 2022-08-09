Apple-Apps-Top-10

WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 12:05 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Incredibox, So Far So Good

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

4. Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google Maps, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

11. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Incredibox, So Far So Good

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. Craft School: Monster World, Trang Nguyen Thi

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

