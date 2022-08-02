WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 12:19 PM

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Incredibox, So Far So Good

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

2. Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google Maps, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

11. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. The President., Crazy Labs

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

