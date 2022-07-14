RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P, Putnam’s Sons)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

5. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. “We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

12. “Lore Olympus: Volume Two” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

13. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

14. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

15. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

16. “Below Zero” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

17. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

18. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

19. “Listen to Me: Rizzoli & Isles” by Tess Gerritsen (Ballantine)

20. “Cold, Cold Bones” by Kathy Reichs (Scribner)

21. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

22. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

23. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 31” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz Media)

24. “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

25. “Armored” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

