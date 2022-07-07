US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam) 2. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon &…

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

12. “The Golden Girls: Goodnight, Girls” by Samantha Brooke; art by Jen Taylor (LB kids)

13. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

14. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

15. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

16. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

17. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

18. “Lore Olympus: Volume Two” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

19. “The Locked Room” by Elly Griffiths (Mariner Books)

20. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

21. “Searching for Elsie” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

22. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth with David Goodwin (Broadside Books)

23. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street Books)

24. “Red on the River” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

25. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

