The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 2:17 PM

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Thank You for Your Servitude by Mark Leibovich, narrated by Joe Barrett (Penguin Audio)

4. I Hate the Ivy League by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Pushkin Industries)

5. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition by Robert T. Kiyosaki, narrated by Tom Parks (Brilliance Audio)

7. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS CAN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

10. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Brighter the Light by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

5. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

6. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci, narrated by Zachary Webber, Christine Lakin and Mela Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware, narrated by Imogen Church (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The One Who Loves You by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)

9. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

10. The Terminal List by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

