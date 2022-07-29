WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Manchin; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Toomey; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Tudor Dixon, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up