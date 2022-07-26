Apple-Movies-Top-10

WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 11:29 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Jurassic World Dominion

2. The Black Phone

3. Everything Everywhere All At Once

4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

5. The Northman

6. The Bad Guys

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

8. The Lost City

9. The Batman

10. Uncharted

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Memory

2. Facing Nolan

3. Watcher

4. Men (2022)

5. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

6. Good Mourning

7. Studio 666

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

9. Deep in the Heart

10. Code Name Banshee

