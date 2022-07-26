Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Jurassic World Dominion 2. The Black Phone 3. Everything Everywhere All At Once 4. Zack Snyder’s…

Movies US charts: 1. Jurassic World Dominion 2. The Black Phone 3. Everything Everywhere All At Once 4. Zack Snyder's Justice League 5. The Northman 6. The Bad Guys 7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 8. The Lost City 9. The Batman 10. Uncharted Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Memory 2. Facing Nolan 3. Watcher 4. Men (2022) 5. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen 6. Good Mourning 7. Studio 666 8. Pan's Labyrinth 9. Deep in the Heart 10. Code Name Banshee