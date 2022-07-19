Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. Jurassic World Dominion

2. The Black Phone

3. Everything Everywhere All At Once

4. The Northman

5. Morbius

6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

7. The Lost City

8. Last Seen Alive

9. The Cursed

10. Uncharted

11. Memory

12. Spider-Man: No Way Home

13. Dog (2022)

14. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

15. Father Stu

16. Ambulance

17. Watcher

18. Sniper: The White Raven

19. Contact

20. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Memory

2. Watcher

3. Code Name Banshee

4. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

5. The Outfit (2022)

6. The King’s Daughter

7. First Reformed

8. The Spectacular Now

9. What We Do In the Shadows

10. Blacklight

11. The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel

12. Belfast

13. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

14. Hereditary

15. Midsommar

16. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

17. Fair Play

18. Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel

19. A Tear In the Sky

20. The Innocents

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up