RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Suspects by Danielle Steel – 9781984821683 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Inn on Harmony Island by Anne-Marie Meyer – 9798201649685 – (Anne-Marie Meyer)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up