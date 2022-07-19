Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,
2. Google LLC
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Google Maps, Google LLC
6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
7. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC
8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Google, Google LLC
11. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Disney+, Disney
5. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games
6. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
7. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs
8. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs
9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
10. Google Chrome, Google LLC
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.