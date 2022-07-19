Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Apps-Top-10

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

2. Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

11. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

6. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

7. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

8. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up