Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

2. Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

11. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

6. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

7. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

8. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

