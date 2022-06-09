US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 10:52 AM

1 . “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday) , $14.99

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

3 . “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00

4 . “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley) , $28.00

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99

6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00

7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine) , $28.00

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00

10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00

11. “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin MIRA) , $12.99

12. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00

13. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown) , $29.00

14. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press) , $29.99

15. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95

16. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

17. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99

18. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $16.00

19. “American Royals III: Rivals” by Katharine McGee (Random House Books for Young Readers) , $10.99

20. “A Game of Retribution” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) , $16.99

21. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

22. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $9.99

23. “After I Do” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $10.99

24. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) , $29.00

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel) , $9.99

