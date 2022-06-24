SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 7:27 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hutchinson; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.

