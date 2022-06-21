Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Uncharted

2. Morbius

3. Downton Abbey: A New Era

4. Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. Father Stu

6. The Lost City

7. Dog (2022)

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

9. The Batman

10. Top Gun

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outfit (2022)

2. Blacklight

3. Dinner in America

4. Sh(asterisk)thouse

5. Minari

6. Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

7. A Tear In the Sky

8. The Spectacular Now

9. Belfast

10. Garden State

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

Defense funding topline up in the air for 2023 after committees release bills

MSPB making ‘good headway’ through case backlog, acting chairwoman Harris says

NASA executive discusses his approach to leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up