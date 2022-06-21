Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. The Hotel Nantucket by…

Listen now to WTOP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Sparring Partners by John Grisham – 9780385549332 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

9. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. Help Me Remember by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834632 – (BAAE Inc.)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.