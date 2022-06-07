RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 12:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple Books

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Sparring Partners by John Grisham – 9780385549332 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Meant to Be by Emily Giffin – 9780425286654 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Nightwork by Nora Roberts – 9781250278203 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Don’t Let Me Fall by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

9. The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery – 9780369718433 – (MIRA Books)

10. Offside with #55 by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

House panel flexing its oversight muscles over JADC2 and CIO office

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up