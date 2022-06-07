Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Sparring Partners…

1. Sparring Partners by John Grisham – 9780385549332 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Meant to Be by Emily Giffin – 9780425286654 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Nightwork by Nora Roberts – 9781250278203 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Don’t Let Me Fall by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

9. The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery – 9780369718433 – (MIRA Books)

10. Offside with #55 by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

