Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NGL: anonymous q&a, DeepMoji

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

2. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Bucket Crusher, Voodoo

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Merge Run 3D, Linh Pham Tai

9. Solo Leveling: Hit & Run, Supercent, Inc.

10. Fill The Fridge!, Rollic Games

