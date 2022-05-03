RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 2:37 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Uncharted

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

3. Moonfall

4. Ambulance

5. Sing 2

6. The Batman

7. Jackass Forever

8. Dog (2022)

9. Infinite

10. Marry Me (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blacklight

2. Belfast

3. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

4. The 355

5. The Outfit (2022)

6. Clean

7. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

8. CS Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert

9. The Boondock Saints

10. Parallel Mothers

