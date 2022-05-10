RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 Books…

The top 10 Books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. 22 Seconds by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316499385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Book Lovers by Emily Henry – 9780593334843 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Under One Roof by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593437810 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Killing the Killers by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781250279262 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. Dream Town by David Baldacci – 9781538719787 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Homewreckers by Mary Kay Andrews – 9781250278371 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. This Will Not Pass by Alexander Burns & Jonathan Martin – 9781982172503 – (Simon & Schuster)

10. The Investigator by John Sandford – 9780593328699 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Results out for third round of pulse surveys, what should agencies do with the data?

Former deputy federal CIO Roat leaned on her relationships to achieve results

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up