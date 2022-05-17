Apple-Books-Top-10

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 1:11 PM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133596 – (Atria Books)

2. Book Lovers by Emily Henry – 9780593334843 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. 22 Seconds by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316499385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Finding Monica by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

7. Dream Town by David Baldacci – 9781538719787 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818515 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. A Greene Family Vacation by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (PIper Rayne Incorporated)

