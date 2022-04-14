US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Wings of Fire: Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix) 2. “Chainsaw Man: Vol. 10” by Tatsuki Fujimoto…

1. “Wings of Fire: Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

2. “Chainsaw Man: Vol. 10” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz Media)

3. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol. 15” by Gege Akutami (Viz Media)

7. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (HMH Books for Young Readers)

8. “Nightingale” by A.L Jackson, et al. (Book Beautiful)

9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Lover Arisen” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

11. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

12. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

13. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

14. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

16. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

17. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

18. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

19. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

20. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

21. “Spy x Family, Vol. 7” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz Media)

22. “Nana Loves You More” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

23. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

24. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

25. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

