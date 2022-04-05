US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)
3. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)
4. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)
8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn – 9780062943521 – (William Morrow)
10. The Missing Piece by John Lescroart – 9781982170516 – (Atria Books)
