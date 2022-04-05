RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 10:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

3. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

4. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn – 9780062943521 – (William Morrow)

10. The Missing Piece by John Lescroart – 9781982170516 – (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

DoD Cloud Exchange: Col. Charles Galbreath on Space Force taking flight

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up