US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. What Happened to the…

Listen now to WTOP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

3. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

4. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn – 9780062943521 – (William Morrow)

10. The Missing Piece by John Lescroart – 9781982170516 – (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.