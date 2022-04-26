The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. The Batman
3. Sing 2
4. Jackass Forever
5. Infinite
6. Dog (2022)
7. The Matrix Resurrections
8. Marry Me (2022)
9. House of Gucci
10. Blacklight
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Blacklight
2. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure
3. The Outfit (2022)
4. Belfast
5. The Biggest Little Farm
6. The 355
7. As They Made Us
8. You Won’t Be Alone
9. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
10. Prisoners of the Ghostland
