Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 11:14 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. The Batman

3. Sing 2

4. Jackass Forever

5. Infinite

6. Dog (2022)

7. The Matrix Resurrections

8. Marry Me (2022)

9. House of Gucci

10. Blacklight

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blacklight

2. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

3. The Outfit (2022)

4. Belfast

5. The Biggest Little Farm

6. The 355

7. As They Made Us

8. You Won’t Be Alone

9. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

10. Prisoners of the Ghostland

