RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russian flagship damaged, crew evacuated | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Entertainment News » Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to…

Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.

The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.

Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will executive produce the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.

The documentary will coincide with the campaign, which expects to take a broader look at the topic. The yearlong campaign will feature multiple activations in the coming months, including a digital series. It will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers in hopes of finding a solution to inequities.

“The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency,” said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. “This campaign will work to address these inequalities.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up