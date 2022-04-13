RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
Home » Entertainment News » Brandon Taylor's 'Filthy Animals'…

Brandon Taylor’s ‘Filthy Animals’ wins $20,000 Story Prize

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Taylor’s “Filthy Animals” has won the Story Prize, a $20,000 honor for collections of short fiction.

“Taylor is incredibly attuned to the slightest shift in the emotional weather in his characters and writes with absolute precision and compassion about their desires, vulnerabilities, failings, joys, and longings,” prize judges wrote in a statement Wednesday. “His careful attention makes these very ordinary people extraordinary. His sentences are finely tuned, his language subtle and gorgeous.”

The finalists, Lily King for “Five Tuesdays in Winter” and J. Robert Lennon for “Think of Me,” will each receive $5,000.

The Story Prize was established in 2004. Previous winners include Lauren Groff, Anthony Doerr and Edwidge Danticat.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up