US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:37 AM

1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

5. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

8. “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

9. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins and Peter H. Diamandis with Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook Press)

12. “Happy Days” by Gabrielle Bemstein (Hay House)

13. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

14. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

15. “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington Cozies)

16. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

18. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

19. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

20. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

21. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

22. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

23. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

24. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

