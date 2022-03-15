RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Shadows Reel by C. J. Box – 9780593331279 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. High Stakes by Danielle Steel – 9781984821720 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250273215 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Mr. Bloomsbury by Louise Bay – 9781910747766 – (Louise Bay)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. A Will and a Way by Nora Roberts – 9781250861931 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. The Lightning Rod by Brad Meltzer – 9780062892423 – (William Morrow)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up