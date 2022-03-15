US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Shadows Reel by C. J. Box – 9780593331279 – (Penguin…

1. Shadows Reel by C. J. Box – 9780593331279 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. High Stakes by Danielle Steel – 9781984821720 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250273215 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Mr. Bloomsbury by Louise Bay – 9781910747766 – (Louise Bay)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. A Will and a Way by Nora Roberts – 9781250861931 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. The Lightning Rod by Brad Meltzer – 9780062892423 – (William Morrow)

