The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Licorice Pizza
3. Belfast
4. House of Gucci
5. Sing 2
6. King Richard
7. Dog (2022)
8. Panama
9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
10. No Time to Die
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Belfast
2. The 355
3. Gold
4. The Desperate Hour
5. Blacklight
6. The Hating Game
7. You Are Not My Mother
8. Black Friday
9. The Green Knight
10. Studio 666
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.