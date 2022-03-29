RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 11:20 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Licorice Pizza

3. Belfast

4. House of Gucci

5. Sing 2

6. King Richard

7. Dog (2022)

8. Panama

9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

10. No Time to Die

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Belfast

2. The 355

3. Gold

4. The Desperate Hour

5. Blacklight

6. The Hating Game

7. You Are Not My Mother

8. Black Friday

9. The Green Knight

10. Studio 666

