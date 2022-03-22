The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Licorice Pizza
3. House of Gucci
4. Dog (2022)
5. Sing 2
6. Belfast
7. The Matrix Resurrections
8. King Richard
9. American Underdog
10. Marry Me (2022)
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Belfast
2. The Green Knight
3. Gold
4. The Desperate Hour
5. Blacklight
6. The Burning Sea
7. How Did We Get Here?
8. The Passion of the Christ
9. Red Rocket
10. Studio 666
