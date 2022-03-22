RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 11:05 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Licorice Pizza

3. House of Gucci

4. Dog (2022)

5. Sing 2

6. Belfast

7. The Matrix Resurrections

8. King Richard

9. American Underdog

10. Marry Me (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Belfast

2. The Green Knight

3. Gold

4. The Desperate Hour

5. Blacklight

6. The Burning Sea

7. How Did We Get Here?

8. The Passion of the Christ

9. Red Rocket

10. Studio 666

