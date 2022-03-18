RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up