CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Entertainment News » Athlete-activist Tommie Smith works…

Athlete-activist Tommie Smith works on graphic novel on life

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and civil rights activist Tommie Smith is working on a graphic novel based on his life.

Norton Young Readers announced Tuesday that Smith’s “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice” will be published Sept. 27. Smith is writing the book with Derrick Barnes, and illustrations will be provided by Dawud Anyabwile.

Smith, 77, won a gold medal after placing first in the 200-meter sprint at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He is best known for what happened after, when he and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists to protest racial injustice during the medal ceremony as the U.S. national anthem was played. The two athletes were suspended from the U.S. team and forced to leave the Olympic village.

“Young readers will find a story of bravery, activism, and a cry for freedom from one of the most iconic figures in American sports,” Norton says of the upcoming book.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up