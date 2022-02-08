US-Apple-Books-Top-10

OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 12:43 PM

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Court by Tracy Wolff – 9781649370617 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy – 9781250796745 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

7. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner – 9780593185421 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Girl, Vanished (An Ella Dark FBI Suspense Thriller—Book 5) by Blake Pierce – 9781094372877 – (Blake Pierce)

9. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group

