OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Entertainment News » Lily King among finalists…

Lily King among finalists for $20,000 Story Prize

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Short story collections by Lily King, J. Robert Lennon and Brandon Taylor are finalists for a $20,000 award.

Officials for the Story Prize announced Tuesday, given for outstanding short fiction, were King’s “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” Lennon’s “Let Me Think” and Brandon Taylor’s “Filthy Animals.”

“By virtue of their skillful, bold, and distinctive storytelling, these three books stood out from the deepest pool of quality story collections we’ve ever read,” Larry Dark, director of The Story Prize, said in a statement.

The winner will be announced April 13. The Story Prize was established in 2004 and previous recipients include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat, Anthony Doerr and Lauren Groff.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up