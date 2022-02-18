OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 6:39 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

