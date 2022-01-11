CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 4:57 PM

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. American Girl by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

4. The Widow by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

5. Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic) by Claudia Gray, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

6. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Housemaid by Sarah Denzil, performed by Sophie Rundle (Audible Studios)

8. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Book 2 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

9. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

