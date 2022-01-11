CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Entertainment News » Review: 'Olga Dies Dreaming'…

Review: ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ is a unique and beautiful force

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“Olga Dies Dreaming,” by Xochitl Gonzalez

“Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez follows Olga and her brother, Prieto, two New York natives with Puerto Rican roots who have spent their lives desperately trying to figure out who they are and what they want.

Both Olga and Prieto have found professional success. Olga is a wedding planner for the uber-rich, and Prieto is a congressman. Yet, neither is content with the life they have built. Their mother abandoned them when they were young to become a radical leader in the movement to free Puerto Rico. While it takes them a long time to realize it, that abandonment ultimately shapes who they become.

Both Olga and Prieto have their secrets, and the story follows each of them as they keep those secrets close while navigating love, lies, family, and success — all while their mother begins creeping back into their lives.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico is devastated by Hurricane Maria, and both Olga and Prieto begin fighting desperately for the U.S. government to do more and to actually show it cares about its Black and brown citizens.

“Olga Dies Dreaming” is a beautiful force — completely unique in its intricacies yet universal in the characters’ desires to be loved and understood. Olga and Prieto contain so much depth, their storylines beautiful in their complexity. There is a lot going on in this novel, but the pieces are woven together exquisitely. It is intriguing and beautiful all the way through.

“Olga Dies Dreaming” is not your average story of two people looking for love. It is that, yes, but with political intrigue, social commentary, revolutionaries and mobsters, it is so much more.

___

Read more about Molly Sprayregen at https://www.mollyspray.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up