CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Entertainment News » Ibram X. Kendi writing…

Ibram X. Kendi writing children’s story ‘Goodnight Racism’

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book in Ibram X. Kendi’s prolific and award-winning publishing career is a picture story with a hopeful message.

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that in Kendi’s “Goodnight Racism,” the author seeks to connect with children’s capacity to imagine a better world. The book is illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc and is scheduled to come out June 14.

“’Goodnight Racism’ is not about what is; it is about what can be,” Kendi said in a statement. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”

Kendi won the National Book Award in 2016 for “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” He has since published three books, including “How to Be An Antiracist” and a collaboration with Jason Reynolds, “STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You.” He also helped edit “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619–2019.” He is founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up