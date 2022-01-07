CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 7:11 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday” — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

