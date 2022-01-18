CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Entertainment News » Free e-book previews new…

Free e-book previews new Bissinger, Hamid and other works

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 8:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming novels by Geraldine Brooks, Karen Jay Fowler and Mohsin Hamid among others.

Buzz Books 2022: Spring/Summer was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace and includes dozens of previews for fiction and nonfiction. Highlights include Brooks’ “Horse,” Fowler’s “Booth” and Hamid’s “The Last White Man,” along with nonfiction such as Buzz Bissinger’s “The Mosquito Bowl” and young adult works like Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage.”

“Buzz Books 2022” can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other prominent online retailers, or through the Publishers Marketplace website (https://buzz.publishersmarketplace.com).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up