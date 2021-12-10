CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 1:04 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools administrators are expected to announce later this month whether six books that have been at the center of intense school board meeting debates will remain in the system’s curriculum and libraries.

WAVY-TV reports that school board member Victoria Manning prompted the books to be reviewed when she contacted the superintendent with concerns related to sexual content and the educational equity policy.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kipp Rogers says committees of six or seven people including a parent, student, library media specialist and administrators are assessing each book.

He said he hopes the current reviews are an educational opportunity for parents, students and the community.

