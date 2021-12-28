US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. No Time to Die
2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
4. Spider-Man: Far from Home
5. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
6. Elf (2003)
7. The Last Duel
8. Spider-Man: Homecoming
9. Spencer
10. The Amazing Spider-Man
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Hating Game
2. Old Henry
3. Belfast
4. Benedetta
5. The Green Knight
6. The Grand Budapest Hotel
7. C’mon C’mon
8. Lamb
9. Copshop
10. Cruel Intentions
