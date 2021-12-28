CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home

5. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

6. Elf (2003)

7. The Last Duel

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. Spencer

10. The Amazing Spider-Man

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. Belfast

4. Benedetta

5. The Green Knight

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Lamb

9. Copshop

10. Cruel Intentions

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

Contractors conclude a difficult year of funding uncertainty and a slew of executive orders

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up