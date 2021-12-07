CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:31 AM

Nonfiction

1. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

2. Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Laptop from Hell by Miranda Devine, narrated by Richard Cefalos (Post Hill Press)

5. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Twelve and a Half by Gary Vaynerchuk, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. All About Me! by Mel Brooks, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. I Am Mine by Eddie Vedder, performed by the author (Audible Original)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. Leviathan Falls by James S.A. Corey, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult, narrated by Marin Ireland (Random House Audio)

3. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon, narrated by Davina Porter (Recorded Books Inc.)

4. The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

5. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff, and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

6. There’s Something About Merry by Codi Hall, performed by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Audible Originals)

7. A Perfect Stranger by Shalini Boland, performed by Alison Campbell, Tamsin Kennard and Ciaran Saward (Audible Originals)

8. Well Played by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, performed by Sebastian York and Andi Arndt (Audible Studios)

9. Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell, narrated by Susan Ericksen (HarperAudio)

10. The Judge’s List by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)

