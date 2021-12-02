CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Mehdi Hasan to share tips on ‘How to Win Every Argument’

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 8:36 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan has learned a few lessons after interviewing everyone from John Legend to former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Hasan’s next book is called “How to Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking.” Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that publication is scheduled for 2023.

“Arguing may be in my blood, but I also believe it can be taught,” Hasan said in a statement. “For years now, people have asked me how I do what I do onscreen and onstage. I’m ready to share my secrets, tips of the trade and advice to every person interested in besting an opponent whether it’s in the classroom, on live TV, in the boardroom, or anywhere.”

Hasan, 42, is also the co-author of “Ed: The Milibands and the Making of a Labour Leader,” which came out in 2011. He has previously worked with The Huffington Post and The Intercept among other organizations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

