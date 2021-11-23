THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Tom Clancy Chain of Command by Marc Cameron – 9780593188187 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Betrayal by Jonathan Karl – 9780593186343 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea by Dirk Cussler – 9780593419656 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The 1619 Project by Caitlin Roper, Ilena SIlverman, Jake Silverstein, Nikole Hannah-Jones & The New York Times Magazine – 9780593230589 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Never by Ken Follett – 9780593300022 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818515 – (Random House Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

VA's struggling supply chain modernization initiative is under review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up