US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 12:54 PM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Never by Ken Follett – 9780593300022 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Will by Mark Manson & Will Smith – 9781984877932 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818515 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Dark Tarot by Christine Feehan – 9780593333198 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Game On by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154905 – (Atria Books)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

