MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Bly, prominent American poet and author of men’s movement classic ‘Iron John,’ has died. He was…

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Bly, prominent American poet and author of men’s movement classic ‘Iron John,’ has died. He was 95.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.