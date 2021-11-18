CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Entertainment News » NAACP Image Awards to…

NAACP Image Awards to be held with live audience in February

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held in-person Feb. 26 in Los Angeles with a live audience, the group announced Thursday.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast live on BET.

Nominees for the awards that honor entertainers and writers of color will be announced Jan. 11. This year’s honors include new podcast categories along with awards in music, film, television and literature.

No venue or host was announced. Earlier this year, Anthony Anderson was host for the eighth straight year in a virtual ceremony with no audience.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his final role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and won best supporting actor for his performance in “Da 5 Bloods.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | National News

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up