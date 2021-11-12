CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 4:40 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deese; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

