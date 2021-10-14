Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Entertainment News » US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham (Harper)

5. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner)

7. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco (Jimmy Patterson)

10. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

12. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

14. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz Media)

15. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

16. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12” by Gege Akutami (Viz Media)

18. “The Dying Citizen” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

19. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

20. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

21. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)

22. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

23. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

24. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

25. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up